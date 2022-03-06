LIVE THREAD/PREVIEW: Penn State Basketball versus Rutgers
Penn State Basketball is all set to take the hardwood this Sunday afternoon in their final regular season game of the 2021-22 season as they will head out east to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
WHO/WHEN/WHY
SPREAD: Rutgers -5.5 || O/U set at 125.5
WHEN: Sunday at Noon EST
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
PENN STATE || RUTGERS
ESPN BPI: No. 87 || No. 69
KENPOM: No. 95 || No. 70
SAGARIN: No. 75 || No. 57
NET Rankings: No. 95 || No. 75
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports
RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
RUTGERS RECORD: 20-8 (13-5) / Notable wins versus Illinois, Iowa and Purdue.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 72nd matchup between the two schools, with Penn State leading the series 41-30. The most recent game in the series belongs to the Nittany Lions who defeated the Scarlet Knights 66-49 a few months back in early January 2022.
