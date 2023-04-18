Happy Valley Insider

Locked on Nittany Lions: Blue-White takeaways, who's next for recruiting?
Welcome to a brand new episode of Locked On Nittany Lions! In this episode, host Zach Seyko is joined by special guest Richie Schnyderite from Rivals to discuss Penn State's 2023 Blue-White game and their takeaways from the scrimmage.
Zach and Richie dive deep into the game, analyzing Drew Allar's development and how he solidified his starting role. They also take a closer look at Dani Dennis-Sutton's progress and why Omari Evans and Tony Rojas were big winners after the game.
The conversation doesn't stop there, as Zach and Richie also discuss the potential impact of the Blue-White game on Penn State's recruiting efforts. They speculate on which recruits could be leaning towards joining the Nittany Lions and what this could mean for the future of the program.
If you're a Penn State football fan or just love following college football, you won't want to miss this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions. Tune in now to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and analysis surrounding Penn State football and recruiting!
Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Google Podcasts, Tune In, Radio Public or listen/watch our video call on YouTube above.
BUILT BAR
Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order.
FANDUEL
Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON.