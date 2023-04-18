Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to a brand new episode of Locked On Nittany Lions! In this episode, host Zach Seyko is joined by special guest Richie Schnyderite from Rivals to discuss Penn State's 2023 Blue-White game and their takeaways from the scrimmage.

Zach and Richie dive deep into the game, analyzing Drew Allar's development and how he solidified his starting role. They also take a closer look at Dani Dennis-Sutton's progress and why Omari Evans and Tony Rojas were big winners after the game.

The conversation doesn't stop there, as Zach and Richie also discuss the potential impact of the Blue-White game on Penn State's recruiting efforts. They speculate on which recruits could be leaning towards joining the Nittany Lions and what this could mean for the future of the program.

