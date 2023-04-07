Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to the latest breaking news in college football recruiting! In this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, host Zach Seyko is joined by special guest Richie Schnyderite to discuss the latest development in the recruiting cycle. Quinton Martin, the top 2024 Pennsylvania ATH, has verbally committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and this decision has shaken up the college football world.

Zach and Richie delve into Quinton Martin's elite skills as both a running back and a defensive back, analyzing how his versatility and athleticism will be a game-changer for Penn State. They also explore what this commitment means for the Nittany Lions as a team and how it impacts the class of 2024 rankings.



