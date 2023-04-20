Happy Valley Insider

In this exciting new episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, host Zach Seyko and Black Shoe Diaries writer Pat Koerbler dive into the latest news and updates surrounding Penn State basketball and football.

First up, they discuss the return of shooting guard Jameel Brown and his decision to choose Penn State over other schools like Temple and Notre Dame. They also provide the latest on freshman forwards Kebba Njie and Evan Mahaffey and speculate on where they could potentially transfer to.

The duo also analyzes why things fell apart with VCU forward Jalen DeLoach and which other players Penn State and Mike Rhoades are targeting in the transfer portal.

On the football side, Seyko and Koerbler give their final takeaways from Penn State football's annual Blue-White game. They cover everything from Drew Allar being the starting quarterback, to the development of freshman linebackers Tony Rojas and Ta'Mere Robinson, as well as the excitement around the defense.

Don't miss out on this insightful and informative episode of Locked On Nittany Lions. Tune in now to stay up-to-date on all things Penn State basketball and football!