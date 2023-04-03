Thanks for watching and listening to Locked On Nittany Lions. A lot of BIG things are coming to the channel here in the month of April.

It was a roller coaster type of finish to the 2022-23 season for Penn State men's basketball. Under the direction of Micah Shrewsberry, the Penn State Nittany Lions won their first NCAA Tournament contest since 2001 after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies. In the round of 32, Penn State lost to the Texas Longhorns and the off-season began. Despite last second efforts to boost the program, including a significant pay increase,

Penn State ultimately was unable to retain Coach Shrewsberry, as he left for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and his home state of Indiana. Penn State and Pat Kraft quickly pivoted and brought in former VCU Rams head coach Mike Rhoades to lead the program. Rhoades brought along his VCU staff, while adding Penn State legend Joe Crispin.

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Penn State men's basketball insider Adam Sheetz discuss why Penn State made the right selection, what to like about Rhoades and his staff, if Penn State will be able to retain Jameel Brown, Kebba Njie, Kanye Clary, Evan Mahaffey, Carey Booth, Logan Imes, and others, Shrewsberry's positive impact, and the immediate future of Penn State men's basketball.

