Happy Valley Insider

In this episode, your host Zach Seyko is joined by Pat Koerbler, a writer from Black Shoe Diaries, to talk about the latest news in Penn State men's basketball. The duo analyzes the return of speedy guard Kanye Clary and the addition of former VCU player Nick Kern through the transfer portal.

They also discuss the other players that Penn State and Head Coach Mike Rhoades are targeting for the upcoming season. If you're a fan of Penn State basketball, you won't want to miss this insightful discussion.

