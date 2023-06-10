News More News
ago football Edit

Locked On Nittany Pod: Breaking down Penn State's 2024 / 2025 schedule

Locked On Nittany Lions
Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to the two part series about Penn State football and the Big Ten conference.

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Matty Fresh (Matt Freiler) team up once again to discuss everything Penn State football. Some people think Penn State got a break with the way the new Big Ten 2024 and 2025 schedules were organized, but Zach and Matt beg to differ.

Watch and listen to this all new episode as the two break down Penn State's schedule, what to expect with Penn State vs. USC in 2024, why 2025 could be really tough on the Nittany Lions, how Penn State remains "unrivaled", and how the new Big Ten compares to other college football conferences.

DON'T HAVE RIVALS PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

PART ONE

PART TWO

SUPPORT US BY SUPPORTING OUR SPONSORS....  

Bird Dogs

Today's episode is brought to you by Birddogs. Go to birddogs.com/lockedoncollege and when you enter promo code, LOCKEDONCOLLEGE, they’ll throw in a free custom birddogs Yeti-style tumbler with every order.

BUILT BAR

Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order.

FANDUEL

Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON.

WANT MORE PODS TO LISTEN TO?

Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Google Podcasts, Tune In, Radio Public or listen/watch our video call on YouTube above.

-- YOUTUBE CHANNEL

-- GOOGLE PODCASTS

-- TUNE IN PODCASTS

-- MEAGAPHONE PODCASTS

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}