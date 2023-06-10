Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to the two part series about Penn State football and the Big Ten conference.

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Matty Fresh (Matt Freiler) team up once again to discuss everything Penn State football. Some people think Penn State got a break with the way the new Big Ten 2024 and 2025 schedules were organized, but Zach and Matt beg to differ.

Watch and listen to this all new episode as the two break down Penn State's schedule, what to expect with Penn State vs. USC in 2024, why 2025 could be really tough on the Nittany Lions, how Penn State remains "unrivaled", and how the new Big Ten compares to other college football conferences.