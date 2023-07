Happy Valley Insider

Penn State Football recruiting is in the dead period right now, but that doesn't mean things can't ramp up again. Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Rivals' National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman team up to discuss how recruits like Liam Andrews, Mylachi Williams, and Jaylen Harvey can kickstart the Penn State Nittany Lions' recruiting efforts.

Find out why Andrews could be the first domino in the next wave of prospects to fall, and why Williams and Harvey are so vital to the class of 2024. Where does Penn State stand with Chris Cole and Alex Taylor?

Get the latest intel on these players and other names Nittany Lion fans need to know about. Finally, Zach and Adam debate if Penn State will be able to catch the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines in the class of 2024 rankings. They discuss the simple method that will get the Nittany Lions to where they need to be.