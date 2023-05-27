Happy Valley Insider

Join host Zach Seyko and Rivals publisher Richie Schnyderite for an exciting episode of Locked On Nittany Lions! In part two of our two-part series, Seyko and Schnyderite dive into the latest news and recruiting battles for Penn State football in the classes of 2025, 2026, and beyond.

Penn State is making waves in the recruiting world, targeting top talent at an unprecedented rate. Seyko and Schnyderite discuss the strategies and efforts undertaken by Penn State and head coach James Franklin to build up these promising recruiting classes. Discover how the Nittany Lions are solidifying their future on the gridiron.

The recent Rivals camp in New Jersey showcased a plethora of talented prospects, many of whom proudly donned Penn State gear. Seyko and Schnyderite highlight some standout players from the camp, including Semaj Beals, Messiah Mickens, Kaj Sanders, Bryce Jenkins, Jayvon McFadden, Kharon Craig, Yasin Willis, Korey Duff Jr. and more.

Learn about their relationship with Penn State and the potential impact they could have on the program. If you're a passionate Penn State fan or a recruiting enthusiast, this episode is a must-watch!

Join Seyko and Schnyderite as they provide exclusive insights, in-depth analysis, and engaging discussions on Penn State football's recruiting battles and the bright future ahead. Don't miss out!