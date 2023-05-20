Happy Valley Insider

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Nittany Lions with host Zach Seyko and special guest Dylan Callaghan-Croley, Rivals' recruiting analyst! In this episode, Zach and Dylan dive deep into the exciting world of Penn State football recruiting, specifically focusing on the program's quest to land a top-tier quarterback in the Class of 2024.

Join Zach and Dylan as they discuss the latest developments and reveal just how close Penn State is to securing a standout quarterback for the upcoming season. They analyze potential candidates, shedding light on highly touted prospects such as Ethan Grunkemeyer, Ryan Montgomery, Miles O'Neill, Michael Van Buren, and many more. Don't miss out on their discussion about the Elite 11 Regional, set to take place in State College, Pennsylvania on Sunday, May 21.

Zach and Dylan break down the event, highlighting the talented quarterback prospects who will be showcasing their skills. They explore which of these up-and-coming athletes could capture the attention of Penn State's coaching staff and potentially become the future face of Nittany Lions football.

If you're a passionate Penn State football fan or simply intrigued by the world of college football recruiting, this episode is a must-watch! Get the inside scoop on Penn State's quarterback targets, the Elite 11 Regional, and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead for the Nittany Lions. Tune in now and stay locked on for all the latest updates on your favorite team!