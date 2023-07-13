Happy Valley Insider

Locked On Nittany Pod: Penn State Hoops 2023-24 team has ZERO weaknesses
Penn State basketball has its entire roster together for the first time this summer. Transfers Ace Baldwin Jr., Nick Kern, RayQuawndis Mitchell, Favour Aire, Qudus Wahab, Leo O'Boyle, and others are now paired with Kanye Clary, Jameel Brown, and Demetrius Lilley, who stayed behind at Penn State. Mike Rhoades spoke to the media for over 25 minutes, while select players shared their progress with reporters.
Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko believes this team does not have a glaring weakness. However, will Penn State succeed if they are unable to be great in specific areas of the game. Zach analyzes Mike Rhoades' plan for the Penn State men's basketball program and gives us his takeaways from media availability and Penn State's open practice on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Plus, Zane Brancefield returns as a special guest to discuss just how good this team can be in the 2023-24 season.
