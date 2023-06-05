Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to Locked On Nittany Lions! In this exciting new episode, your host Zach Seyko delves deep into the latest news in Penn State football recruiting, bringing you all the insider details you need to know.

Join Zach as he breaks down the incredible achievements of Penn State's recruiting efforts for the class of 2024. The Nittany Lions have had an incredible day, securing verbal commitments from three outstanding prospects: DeJuan Lane, Deryc Plazz, and Xavier Gilliam. Zach meticulously analyzes each player's profile, showcasing their strengths and discussing how they will contribute to the Penn State football program.

But that's not all! The impact of these commitments goes beyond individual players. Tune in to discover how Penn State's class of 2024 ranking has skyrocketed into the top 5, cementing their status as a powerhouse in college football.

And the good news doesn't stop there. There are still more exciting developments on the horizon for Penn State recruiting. Zach provides an exclusive sneak peek into what's next for the Nittany Lions, shedding light on the official visits scheduled and the potential standing for highly sought-after players such as Jaylen Harvey, Jaylan Hornsby, Peter Gonzalez, Jerrae Hawkins, Liam Andrews, Nick Marsh, Caleb Odom, Jamonta Waller, and many more.

