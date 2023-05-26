Happy Valley Insider

In this exciting episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, host Zach Seyko is joined by Rivals Penn State Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley to delve into Penn State football's plans for recruiting quarterbacks in the classes of 2024 and 2025.

The discussion kicks off by highlighting Penn State's commitment from Ohio quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, showcasing their early success in securing a talented signal-caller. However, the Nittany Lions are not done yet, as they are actively seeking to add a second quarterback to their roster.

A major focal point of the episode revolves around Penn State's relentless pursuit of flipping Georgia commit Ryan Puglisi in the class of 2024. Seyko and Callaghan-Croley provide valuable insights on the strategies and efforts employed by the Nittany Lions to sway the talented quarterback to their program.

While 2024 is significant, the focus intensifies on the crucial recruiting cycle of 2025 for Penn State, particularly regarding quarterbacks. The episode highlights the Nittany Lions' keen interest in three highly regarded prospects: Malik Washington, Ryan Montgomery, and Blake Hebert. Their strengths and potential fit within the Penn State program are thoroughly analyzed and discussed.

Among the trio, the speculation surrounding the likelihood of Penn State landing Malik Washington takes center stage. Seyko and Callaghan-Croley dissect the factors and indicators that suggest Washington could be a perfect match for the Nittany Lions, fueling anticipation among Penn State fans.

If you're a passionate Penn State fan, a recruiting aficionado, or simply intrigued by the dynamic world of college football, this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions is a must-watch. Join Seyko and Callaghan-Croley as they provide exclusive insights, in-depth analysis, and captivating discussions on Penn State football's plans for recruiting quarterbacks and the exciting future of the program.



