Happy Valley Insider

Join host Zach Seyko and Penn State recruiting analyst for Rivals, Dylan Callaghan-Croley, in the latest episode of Locked on Nittany Lions as they delve into the exciting world of Penn State football recruiting. This episode is packed with the latest news surrounding high school prospects and their scheduled official visits to Penn State's prestigious campus.

In this episode, Zach and Dylan shift their focus to the prospects visiting Penn State on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, exploring their potential impact on the program. Brace yourself for an in-depth analysis of some of the most highly sought-after recruits, including WR Chance Robinson, DE Jaylen Harvey, OT Tye Hylton, OT Deryc Plazz, DE Xavier Gilliam, LB Kari Jackson, LB Chris Cole, CB Sione Laulea, S Dejaun Lane, OL/DL Liam Andrews, and WR Jaylan Hornsby.

💥 Keep an eye on Jaylen Harvey! As an exceptional edge defender, his potential commitment could be a game-changer for Penn State's defense. Zach and Dylan discuss why Harvey's skills make him a vital target for the Nittany Lions.

🏈 Despite already securing four offensive line commitments, Penn State continues to actively pursue top talents such as Liam Andrews, Deryc Plazz, and Tye Hylton. Discover why these recruits are crucial for bolstering the offensive line and the Nittany Lions' long-term success.

But wait, there's more! Zach and Dylan tease an intriguing twist by revealing that June 2nd's official visits might not even be the most crucial date on Penn State Football's calendar. Get ready to dive into the discussion of upcoming events that could have a profound impact on the program's future.

