Happy Valley Insider

The Penn State Nittany Lions have hit a cold spot when it comes to recruiting, with projected losses in the recruitments of Benedict Umeh, Nick Marsh, and Deyvid Palepale, while missing out on prospects they had a strong relationship with like Jamonta Waller, and Amaris Williams.

It begs the question, how concerned should Penn State be? Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Locked On recruiting analyst Brian Smith team up to discuss how likely Penn State's 2024 recruiting class could fall out of the top 10 rankings and where they will end up, which prospects they will try to land commitments from with some of their preferred targets unavailable, if Penn State can flip any recruits down the line, and if the state of Florida has dried up as far as high school recruiting for Penn State.