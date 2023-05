Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to a brand new episode of Locked On Nittany Lions! In this episode, host Zach Seyko is joined by special guest Adam Sheetz from Penn State's Comm Radio to discuss all things Penn State men's basketball.

The team recently missed out on key recruits like Carey Booth and Blue Cain, and the guys break down what this means for the team's future. They also take a look at the recent loss of Evan Mahaffey to Ohio State and discuss whether there is any chance for Kebba Njie to return.

Zach and Adam also analyze the current roster and discuss what the team still needs in terms of players and skills. They dive into the team's strengths and weaknesses and figure out what improvements they can make moving forward.

If you're a Penn State men's basketball fan, you won't want to miss this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions. Tune in now to hear Zach and Adam's expert analysis and insights!