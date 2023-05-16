Happy Valley Insider

Don't miss out on this highly anticipated episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, where we delve into the decision-making process behind the Iowa game for the White Out. Join host Zach Seyko as we analyze the kickoff time, network, weather, and opponent, all of which contribute to making this game a must-watch event. Be prepared for an exciting discussion and gain exclusive insights into what promises to be an unforgettable showdown on September 23.

Also, get ready for an exciting lineup of home football game themes in 2023! In this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, we explore the unique themes surrounding each of Penn State football's seven home games.

Plus, class of 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren has moved up his commitment date to May 20, 2023. Zach explains why the Oregon Ducks have become the favorite to land Van Buren, and if he still likes James Franklin and Penn State to circle the wagons and secure a commitment from the talented prospect.