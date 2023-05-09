Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to Locked On Nittany Lions! In this exciting new episode, host Zach Seyko dives into the latest updates and news surrounding Penn State athletics.

First up, Zach discusses the recent addition of former Old Dominion Monarch Alonzo Ford to the Penn State Nittany Lions football team via the transfer portal. He examines what Ford will bring to the team and analyzes the current state of the defensive tackles.

Additionally, Zach talks about the arrival of Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas and ponders whether or not Penn State is still in the market for wide receivers from the transfer portal.

After covering the latest in Penn State football, Zach shifts gears to Penn State men's basketball. He highlights Kebba Njie's new home and commitment to an all too familiar coach. Zach also talks about Penn State's pursuit of a potential addition to their backcourt.

Finally, Zach welcomes special guest Ethan Hennessy of Happening Hoops to the show. Together, they profile former Lafayette sharpshooter Leo O'Boyle and discuss how he fits in with the Nittany Lions.