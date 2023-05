Happy Valley Insider

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Josh Taylor, recruiting analyst at Rivals.com and NFL Draft analyst at JTFB on YouTube, break down every situation each Penn State Nittany Lion draft prospect finds themselves in. From Joey Porter Jr. to Sean Clifford, find out how each player projects with their new team.

