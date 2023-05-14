Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to a brand new episode of Locked on Nittany Lions! In this episode, your host Zach Seyko is joined by a special guest, Rivals recruiting analyst Zach Smart.

Together, Seyko and Smart dive deep into Penn State men's basketball and discuss where the team can improve its roster. They analyze the team's remaining needs and where they could potentially find the missing pieces from the transfer portal. Tune in to find out which names coach Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions are targeting.

But that's not all! Seyko and Smart also take a closer look at combo guard Rayquawndis Mitchell and how he fits into the Nittany Lions' plans.

Additionally, they detail why Penn State missed out on some of its big-time high school recruiting targets and discuss how the team plans to overcome these challenges.

If you're a Penn State basketball fan or just a college basketball enthusiast, this episode is a must-watch! Don't miss out on the insightful analysis and expert opinions from Seyko and Smart.