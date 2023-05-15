Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to the latest episode of Locked On Nittany Lions! In this episode, host Zach Seyko is joined by Jason Lord, former analyst for ESPN Radio State College, to discuss Penn State's best and weakest position groups.

As the Nittany Lions gear up for the upcoming season, the question on everyone's mind is which position group will be the strongest. Will it be the secondary, the offensive line, or the running backs? Zach and Jason break down each group and give their expert analysis on who will come out on top.

But it's not all sunshine and rainbows for Penn State. Every team has a weak spot, and the Nittany Lions are no exception. Will the wide receivers be the weakest link, or will it be the kicking game? Or perhaps there's another position group that's flying under the radar. Zach and Jason have the answers.

Don't miss out on this insightful episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, where Zach and Jason delve deep into Penn State's position groups and give their expert opinions on who will shine and who will struggle. Tune in now to find out!