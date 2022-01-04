Looking at Penn State Wrestling versus Top 10 opponents
Penn State wrestling has returned four national champions this season and all four are undefeated so far, hoping to repeat at the NCAA Championships this coming March.
Their careers in State College have been historic, but how they’ve gotten to this point relies heavily on their performance on the mat against the best of the best in the country.
As we’ve seen, the Nittany Lions regularly send out top-10 and top-5 wrestlers year after year, but how have those wrestlers, specifically last season’s four national champions, fared against like competition.
We’ve gone through the careers of Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci to see their all-time numbers against top-10 opponents, and all four have very much dominated the competition.
Lee, the most experienced of the four, has had 25 top-10 bouts in his career, going 18-7 in those bouts. Now in his fifth season at Penn State, Lee went 4-1 against top-10 opponents last season, including three-straight wins to clinch his first career national title.
Bravo-Young, a senior, is 11-7 against top-10 opponents, bouncing back in the 2020-21 season with a 5-0 record in such bouts that includes a sudden victory over Oklahoma State’s top-ranked Dalton Fix to win his first national title.
Brooks and Starocci, despite being juniors and sophomores respectively, have identical 7-1 records in top-10 matchups, Starocci specifically having the most top-10 wins for the Nittany Lions last season, his freshman year.
Those four will have plenty more opportunities to rack up big wins as the conference dual season begins Friday with a trip to Maryland.
