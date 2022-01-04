Looking at Penn State Wrestling versus Top 10 opponents

Penn State wrestling has returned four national champions this season and all four are undefeated so far, hoping to repeat at the NCAA Championships this coming March.

Their careers in State College have been historic, but how they’ve gotten to this point relies heavily on their performance on the mat against the best of the best in the country.

As we’ve seen, the Nittany Lions regularly send out top-10 and top-5 wrestlers year after year, but how have those wrestlers, specifically last season’s four national champions, fared against like competition.

We’ve gone through the careers of Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci to see their all-time numbers against top-10 opponents, and all four have very much dominated the competition.