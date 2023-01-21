No.6 Penn State breaks its three-game winless streak with a 3-2 win against Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions outshot the Irish for the second straight night, 45-31, but this time they managed to get two more through Ryan Bischel for the 3-2 win.

The Nittany Lions had a slow first period with four penalties. For the second straight night, Penn State spent a lot of time in the box; thankfully, the only Irish powerplay that occurred in the first period, less than 5:30 into the game, Trevor Janicke scored on Tyler Paquette's kneeing penalty.

Early into the second period defenceman Simon Mack tied the game at one. Mack's goal, in addition to the crowd, brought momentum to the ice.

"When someone scores and you get that extra feeling and extra boost to go out there and do the same thing because you want to do that. And I mean, every time we score, it's awesome. So everyone else wants to do it." Danny Dzhaniyev said.

Three minutes after Mack tied the game, the Irish regained the lead as Chayse Primeau scored. The Nittany Lions wouldn't let that lead last into the third period, as Connor MacEachern scored with less than two minutes to go in the period/

The energy level in Pegula was unreal for the entire third period with such a close game. With under six minutes remaining in regulation, Christian Sarlo and the "identity line" secured the 3-2 lead.







