No. 12 Penn State Men’s Hockey returns to Pegula Ice Arena for the first time this season to host American International College. The Nittany Lions record at home last season was 13-7-0.

Penn State has played American International College six times; all of them were home games with a winning record of 4-2, and both losses were in overtime. The teams last faced off six years ago to the day when Penn State lost 3-2 after winning the day before 7-5. The first time the two teams faced was Penn State’s first-ever Division I opponent with a 3-2 overtime loss. The following night, the Nittany Lions won 4-3, recording their first NCAA win.

AIC is currently 0-3 on the season, losing away at Massachusetts 3-2 and losing both their home and home games against the defending national champions, Quinnipiac 3-2 at home and 8-0 on the road.

The Yellowjackets acquired eight players from the transfer portal, including goaltender Cole Hudson, who played at Vermont with Penn State transfer Jaques Bouquot.

AIC lost their leading scorer from last season, Blake Bennett, who recorded 22 goals and 13 assists for 35 points. They return senior Jordan Biro, who was second on the team in points with 31, between 11 goals and 20 assists, and only had one penalty in 38 games. The Yellowjackets also returned their third-leading scorer, Dustin Manz, who had 24 points.

The Yellowjackets lost their starting goalie from last season, Jarrett Fiske, who recorded a .923 save percentage and a 2.38 goals-against-average through 25 games. They bring back their second-string Aslandis, who recorded a .923 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against-average in 15 games.

Penn State is currently 3-0 on the season, even coming back from behind in two of its games on the road. The Nittany Lions are starting a six-game home stretch this weekend.

“You’re excited to come see the Roar Zone and excited to come see the atmosphere.” Head Coach Guy Gadowsky said.

The Nittany Lions are down their top four scorers from last season, but it has opened the opportunity for Ryan Kirwan, Dylan Lugris, and Danny Dzhaniyev to get on the board.

Kirwan was named a Big Ten Third Star of the Week after he scored two goals in North Country. Kirwan also scored a goal in the first game, becoming the third Nittany Lion to score a goal in the first three games, joining current coach Andrew Sturtz ‘20 and Kevin Wall ‘23.

Dzhaniyev is also on a three-game point streak with four assists, which is just one game shy of his career-long four-game streak.

Last season, the Nittany Lions struggled with special teams, but this season, they have scored a power play goal in each of their three games. Penn State has not had a power play stretch this long since the 2021-2022 season. The penalty kill has also been strong, with only one goal against and an 88.9 percent success rate.

Penn State returns its starting goaltender, Liam Souliere, who currently ranks fourth in the nation in save percentage between goalies who have played in three or more games with .924, and he has a 1.67 goals-against average.

The Nittany Lions look to continue their undefeated streak against non-conference teams from last season and the first three games this season at home against AIC on October 20th.



