Mercury, a college sports company co-founded by former Penn State and UMass tight end Adam Breneman, announced a landmark three-year deal with Penn State Sports Properties on Thursday.

The three-year deal will include a six-figure NIL commitment to the Happy Valley United collective and will provide NIL-drive content for a network called "State Media." The network will provide a variety of shows for Penn State fans to enjoy. It was also announced that former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg will be joining "State Media". The network will be announcing its portfolio of shows in the coming weeks including one podcast that will be hosted "by a former Penn State star."

"I could not be more excited to help build the future of college sports in State College," Adam Breneman said in a press release. “We’ll work hand in hand with Penn State Sports Properties, collective, and fans to create something truly lasting and bring Penn State fans closer to the program and players they love.”

“When Adam reached out to get involved with State Media I could not have been more excited to jump on the opportunity,” Christian Hackenberg said in the release. “Getting more involved at Penn State has been a goal of mine, and being able to help build something that will not only benefit the players and the program, but the Penn State community as a whole is going to be very rewarding.”

The partnership's first experience is set to be held later this month on Friday, August 18, when Mercury will provide a VIP tour of Beaver Stadium. The tour will include a locker room tour as well as field access where fans will be able to have a catch on the field with Breneman and other Penn State football alums. Fans can find out more on the event and purchase tickets here.

Fans can keep up to date with State Media by following them on X (Twitter) @StateMediaPSU and by subscribing to their Youtube Channel as well.



