Penn State's running back room received a much-needed depth boost on Wednesday night when Minnesota transfer and Williamsport (PA) native Treyson Potts announced his commitment to the program. He'll have two years of eligibility to use with the Nittany Lions.

Potts over his four career years with the Gophers totaled 239 carries for 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had nine career receptions for 57 yards.

The Williamsport native was off to a strong season in 2021 through five games, totaling 112 carries and 552 yards with six touchdowns before a serious medical issue derailed his season. This past season, as Mohamed Ibrahim's primary backup, he put together a quality season with 471 rushing yards and three touchdowns across 101 carries.

The former class of 2019 recruit entered the transfer portal back in early March and would make a visit to Happy Valley a few days later.



With the Nittany Lions, Potts will serve as a key depth piece and will likely be in the line to be the program's No.3 running back behind Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The Nittany Lions are also set to bring in a pair of freshman running backs this upcoming summer in London Montgomery and Cameron Wallace.