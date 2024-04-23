Mock Draft Roundup: Nittany Lions on track for double-digit draft picks
With just over 48 hours until the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway in Detroit, the Penn State Nittany Lions are on track to have one of its most successful NFL Drafts of all-time according to recent mock drafts.
If Penn State sees 10 players drafted this week, it will be the second time the program has had 10 players drafted in one year. The last time the program saw 10 or more players drafted was in 1996.
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (SEVEN ROUND MOCK)
PFF recently posted a full seven round mock draft and had 10 Nittany Lions selected over the seven rounds.
Starting it off for the Nittany Lions in this mock draft is offensive tackle Olumuiwa Fashanu being selected No. 19 overall by the Los Angeles Rams. Here's what PFF had to say about the pick.
"Tackle isn't the Rams' most pressing need, but it would be difficult to pass on a talent like Fashanu here for a franchise that values building an elite offensive line. Fashanu ranked in the 98th percentile of NCAA qualifiers over the past two seasons in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets."
At No.27, PFF has the Arizona Cardinals selecting defensive end Chop Robinson, the only other Nittany Lion projected by PFF to be selected in the first round on Thursday. Here's what PFF had to say about Robinson.
"Arizona's edge unit has graded outside of the top 20 in each of the past two seasons, so it needs an injection of talent. While still unpolished, Robinson might have the highest ceiling of any pass rusher in this class with his freakish athletic traits."
After Fashanu and Robinson are selected in the first round, PFF has a bit of a wait for the next Nittany Lion draft pick, this time at No. 62 to the Baltimore Ravens, another defensive end, Adisa Isaac.
"After a failed attempt to move up to grab Xavier Worthy, the Ravens stick at Pick No. 62 and land another good value against the PFF big board. Isaac is not the biggest edge defender around, but he flashed enough in college and racked up 33 total pressures, including nine sacks, from 208 pass-rushing snaps.
PFF doesn't project another Nittany Lion to be drafted until round five with Kalen King off the board at No. 144 to the Buffalo Bills. 11 picks later, the Los Angeles Rams at No. 155 are projected to select tight end Theo Johnson. At No. 173, the Kansas City Chiefs add to their offensive line with center Hunter Nourzad while the San Francisco 49ers also do so in the sixth round by selecting tackle Caedan Wallace.
Rounding out the draft for the Nittany Lions in PFF's seven round mock draft is Curtis Jacobs at No. 237 to the Cincinnati Bengals, Johnny Dixon at No. 241 to the Miami Dolphins, and Daequan Hardy at No. 248 to the Buffalo Bills.
CBS SPORTS (FIRST ROUND MOCK)
In this latest CBS Sports mock draft from R.J. White, only one Nittany Lion is projected to go in the first round, that being Olumiywa Fashanu to the New Orleans Saints at No. 14.Notably, CBS sports ranks Fashanu as the fourth best prospect overall and the No.1 offensive tackle in the draft.
"Another obvious match here with the Saints in dire need of tackle help with Trevor Penning a recent bust at left tackle and Ryan Ramczyk a question mark at right tackle due to injury. While some predraft buzz has suggested Fashanu could slip, the betting market isn't buying it, with strong indications that No. 14 is his floor"
NFL.COM (FIRST ROUND MOCK)
NFL.com's Eric Edholm, their lead draft writer released his latest mock draft on Monday and has two Nittany Lions selected. At No. 21, Fashanu was drafted by the Miami Dolphins.
"This was a shade lower than I imagined Fashanu going, but the Dolphins won't complain. We can assume they'll want to find 'Terron Armstead's possible replacement. Could Fashanu -- who played left tackle exclusively in college -- kick inside if needed? Maybe. But the talent would be too enticing to pass on here either way, I suspect."
Then a few picks later at No. 26, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select defensive end Chop Robinson.
"There's some buzz that Robinson could go off the board sooner than this. As for the Bucs, they don't appear to be married to one position, but this pick would check off boxes in terms of both value and need. Adding one more athletic rusher to the mix might really make this pass-rush unit sing in time."
ESPN (SEVEN ROUND MOCK DRAFT)
This one is behind a paywall so we won't include the snippets on each pick but ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid has 10 Nittany Lions selected over the seven rounds.
ROUND ONE
No. 14 (New Orleans Saints): OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu
No. 26 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): DE Chop Robinson
ROUND TWO
No. 40 (Washington Commanders): DE Adisa Isaac
ROUND FOUR
No.121 (Denver Broncos): TE Theo Johnson
No.122 (Chicago Bears): C Hunter Nourzad
No.127 (Houston Texans): OT Caedan Wallace
ROUND FIVE
No.147 (Denver Broncos): LB Curtis Jacobs
ROUND SIX
No.186 (Arizona Cardinals): CB Kalen King
No. 205 (Detroit Lions): CB Johnny Dixon
ROUND SEVEN
No. 228 (Baltimore Ravens): CB Daequan Hardy
THE ATHLETIC (SEVEN ROUND MOCK)
The Athletic's Dan Brugler released his seven round mock draft last week, predicting all 257 picks. Again, we won't include the snippets but here are the Nittany Lions he has being drafted.
ROUND ONE
No. 14 (New Orleans Saints): OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu
No. 27 (Arizona Cardinals): DE Chop Robinson
ROUND THREE
No. 67 (Washington Commanders): DE Adisa Isaac
No. 80 (Cincinnati Bengals): TE Theo Johnson
No. 91 (Green Bay Packers): OT Caedan Wallace
ROUND FOUR
No. 110 (Los Angeles Chargers): C Hunter Nourzad
ROUND SIX
No. 207 (Denver Broncos): LB Curtis Jacobs
No. 209 (Los Angeles Rams): CB Kalen King
ROUND SEVEN
No.249 (Detroit Lions): CB Johnny Dixon
