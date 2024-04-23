If Penn State sees 10 players drafted this week, it will be the second time the program has had 10 players drafted in one year. The last time the program saw 10 or more players drafted was in 1996.

With just over 48 hours until the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway in Detroit, the Penn State Nittany Lions are on track to have one of its most successful NFL Drafts of all-time according to recent mock drafts.

PFF recently posted a full seven round mock draft and had 10 Nittany Lions selected over the seven rounds.

Starting it off for the Nittany Lions in this mock draft is offensive tackle Olumuiwa Fashanu being selected No. 19 overall by the Los Angeles Rams. Here's what PFF had to say about the pick.

"Tackle isn't the Rams' most pressing need, but it would be difficult to pass on a talent like Fashanu here for a franchise that values building an elite offensive line. Fashanu ranked in the 98th percentile of NCAA qualifiers over the past two seasons in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets."

At No.27, PFF has the Arizona Cardinals selecting defensive end Chop Robinson, the only other Nittany Lion projected by PFF to be selected in the first round on Thursday. Here's what PFF had to say about Robinson.

"Arizona's edge unit has graded outside of the top 20 in each of the past two seasons, so it needs an injection of talent. While still unpolished, Robinson might have the highest ceiling of any pass rusher in this class with his freakish athletic traits."

After Fashanu and Robinson are selected in the first round, PFF has a bit of a wait for the next Nittany Lion draft pick, this time at No. 62 to the Baltimore Ravens, another defensive end, Adisa Isaac.

"After a failed attempt to move up to grab Xavier Worthy, the Ravens stick at Pick No. 62 and land another good value against the PFF big board. Isaac is not the biggest edge defender around, but he flashed enough in college and racked up 33 total pressures, including nine sacks, from 208 pass-rushing snaps.

PFF doesn't project another Nittany Lion to be drafted until round five with Kalen King off the board at No. 144 to the Buffalo Bills. 11 picks later, the Los Angeles Rams at No. 155 are projected to select tight end Theo Johnson. At No. 173, the Kansas City Chiefs add to their offensive line with center Hunter Nourzad while the San Francisco 49ers also do so in the sixth round by selecting tackle Caedan Wallace.

Rounding out the draft for the Nittany Lions in PFF's seven round mock draft is Curtis Jacobs at No. 237 to the Cincinnati Bengals, Johnny Dixon at No. 241 to the Miami Dolphins, and Daequan Hardy at No. 248 to the Buffalo Bills.