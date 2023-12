The dust has settled and Penn State will enter the offseason with a 10-3 record to go along with a bad taste in their mouth following a 38-25 loss to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl.

It was not the ending of the season that many had envision.

It was supposed to have the feeling of a potential momentum builder into the 2024 season similar to that of last year when the Nittany Lions' defeated Utah in the Rose Bowl. Instead, the coaching staff, players, and fans alike will be left with that bad taste in their mouth as they wait for the 2024 season.

Below, we offer up a few thoughts on the Peach Bowl and Penn State's 2023 season as well.