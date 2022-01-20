Multiple Penn State Football players headed to the Senior Bowl
Just like at the end of every college football season, there is a series of all-star games that graduating seniors and various players are selected to give it one last go on the gridiron before advancing to the NFL or hanging up the jersey entirely.
With that being said, Nittany Nation has listed all the all-star games (only one -- Senior Bowl) and which former Penn State Football players are participating in them below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
TV: NFL Network
DATE: Feb. 5th, 2022
KICKOFF: 1:30pm EST
LOCATION: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, AL)
--------------------------------------------------------------
