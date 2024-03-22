One of the nation's top overall prospects, running back Alvin Henderson , the overall No. 36 player in the country and the No. 3 running back in the country is set to take an official visit to Penn State.

The Elba, Alabama native reported on X, on Friday morning that he will be making his official visit the weekend of May 31 through June 2. He is the fifth prospect that Happy Valley Insider has been able to confirm will be visiting that weekend, joining TE Nate Roberts , DE Max Granville , WR Kelshaun Johnson , and LB Ty Jackson .

Penn State is one of five finalists for Henderson, joining Auburn, Florida State, Miami, and Oregon. As of right now, Auburn is considerd the favorite to land Henderson by many and if a commitment would come sooner than later, it seems likely the Tigers would be the choice.

Henderson was originally expected to visit Penn State in January but did not make the visit at the time due to weather. His official visit would be his first trip to Penn State.