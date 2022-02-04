National Signing Day: Which team won at each position?
The 2022 class is officially in the books, and now it’s time to take a look to see which team won at each position.
QUARTERBACK: PENN STATE
It is hard to not pick Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, LSU’s Walker Howard or even Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman, who are all phenomenal quarterbacks, but the Nittany Lions are bringing in two quarterbacks in this class, and Drew Allar might end up being the best of the entire bunch.
Allar struggled in the All-American Bowl, but his week of work in practice was exceptional. He has maybe the best arm talent in the class and he has an opportunity to be a star in Happy Valley. Penn State is also bringing in York (Pa.) Central York’s Beau Pribula, who is more of a dual-threat and provides a different threat in the Lions’ offense but can also sling it.
RUNNING BACK: NORTH CAROLINA
Penn State, Oklahoma, Georgia and others have impressive running back hauls, but the Tar Heels signed two of the top seven in the nation in George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton.
Those two conjure up the memories of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams in Chapel Hill, and that is really good news for the Tar Heels. Both Pettaway and Hampton had impressive moments during the all-star events and they complement each other very nicely. The rushing attack at North Carolina is stocked for many years to come.
WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END: ALABAMA
Saying no to Texas A&M for this award was difficult because the Aggies signed two top 10 wide receivers in five-star Evan Stewart (No. 4) and four-star Chris Marshall (No. 8) and three of the top nine tight ends in Donovan Green, Jake Johnson and Theodor Ohrstrom.
But Alabama had even more firepower.
The Crimson Tide landed five-star receiver Aaron Anderson and high four-star Shazz Preston, both out of Louisiana, along with the Nos. 11, 14 and 17 receivers in Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice and Amai Niblack. On top of that, four-star tight end Elijah Brown is also part of the passing attack now.
OFFENSIVE LINE: TEXAS
Texas might have just signed the entire future of its offensive line. Five-star offensive guard Devon Campbell leads the way as the anchor inside, four-star Neto Umeozulu was impressive at the Under Armour Game and then four-stars Kelvin Banks, Malik Agbo, Cameron Williams and Cole Hutson and high three-star Connor Robertson round out the impressive group of blockers. There is a whole lot of beef heading to Austin, and they’re all very talented prospects.
DEFENSIVE LINE: TEXAS A&M
Georgia has every argument in the book to win this as well, since the Bulldogs loaded up with Keithian Alexander, Christen Miller, Marvin Jones Jr., Darris Smith and Mykel Williams. But believe it or not, the Aggies might have an even better haul.
Five-stars Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart lead the way, and then a plethora of four-stars follow in Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Anthony Lucas, Enai White, Malick Sylla and Jadon Scarlett. The No. 1 class in the country is incredibly loaded across the defensive line.
LINEBACKER: NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and his staff have compiled a list of hard-hitting linebackers inside and two special linebackers outside who can run, cover and play in space. Those players should boost the defense for years to come.
Four-star Jaylen Sneed is the best of the bunch, and he flirted with five-star status in the last rankings. Nolan Ziegler is also an asset outside and then inside Joshua Burnham and Niuafe Tuihalamaka are more than capable.
DEFENSIVE BACK: GEORGIA
Texas A&M loaded up and could make an argument for the top class of defensive backs, but Georgia landed three of the top seven cornerbacks and that gives the Bulldogs the edge.
Five-stars Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey lead the way, and then four-star Daylen Everette is in their class as well. Four-star safety Ja’Corey Thomas should not be forgotten, either, as he rounds out the class.
