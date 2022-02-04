National Signing Day: Which team won at each position?

QUARTERBACK: PENN STATE

Drew Allar

It is hard to not pick Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, LSU’s Walker Howard or even Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman, who are all phenomenal quarterbacks, but the Nittany Lions are bringing in two quarterbacks in this class, and Drew Allar might end up being the best of the entire bunch. Allar struggled in the All-American Bowl, but his week of work in practice was exceptional. He has maybe the best arm talent in the class and he has an opportunity to be a star in Happy Valley. Penn State is also bringing in York (Pa.) Central York’s Beau Pribula, who is more of a dual-threat and provides a different threat in the Lions’ offense but can also sling it.

RUNNING BACK: NORTH CAROLINA

George Pettaway (Rivals.com)

Penn State, Oklahoma, Georgia and others have impressive running back hauls, but the Tar Heels signed two of the top seven in the nation in George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton. Those two conjure up the memories of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams in Chapel Hill, and that is really good news for the Tar Heels. Both Pettaway and Hampton had impressive moments during the all-star events and they complement each other very nicely. The rushing attack at North Carolina is stocked for many years to come.

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END: ALABAMA

Aaron Anderson (Rivals.com)

OFFENSIVE LINE: TEXAS

Devon Campbell (Rivals.com)

DEFENSIVE LINE: TEXAS A&M

Walter Nolen

LINEBACKER: NOTRE DAME

Jaylen Sneed (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and his staff have compiled a list of hard-hitting linebackers inside and two special linebackers outside who can run, cover and play in space. Those players should boost the defense for years to come. Four-star Jaylen Sneed is the best of the bunch, and he flirted with five-star status in the last rankings. Nolan Ziegler is also an asset outside and then inside Joshua Burnham and Niuafe Tuihalamaka are more than capable.

DEFENSIVE BACK: GEORGIA

Julian Humphrey (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)