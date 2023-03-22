Micah Shrewsberry hinted at the future he was building as Penn State’s head coach following its 71-66 loss to Texas on Saturday in the second round of the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament. Instead, Shrewsberry will be building a future at Notre Dame after two seasons leading the Nittany Lions. The Irish are expected to hire the 46-year-old coach to replace Mike Brey, who stepped down after 23 seasons leading Notre Dame’s program. Sources confirmed with Inside ND Sports on Wednesday that Notre Dame is finalizing a deal with Shrewsberry. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news. The deal with Shrewsberry is reportedly a seven-year commitment. “You want it to be sustainable, right?” Shrewsberry told reporters of Penn State’s success after the season-ending loss to Texas. “Like, we're not going to be satisfied with this. It's like, ‘All right, cool. Ten years from now let's go back to the tournament.’ No, we worked for it every single day. “There's a lot that goes into it. You have to have the right people, you have to have the right mix of guys, you have to have the right work ethic and then things can fall into place. That's what we're gearing up to do and that's what we're trying to do each and every year.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Notre Dame men's basketball has found its new head coach in Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry. (Reese Strickland-USA Today Sports)

Shrewsberry, an Indiana native who spent 14 seasons of his 25-season coaching career in his home state, will have a lot of work ahead of him to rebuild a Notre Dame program that won a pair of NCAA Tournament games a year ago then cratered to a 11-21 record with six graduate students on its roster and a thin bench rotation. The Irish are expected to lose their top six scorers from last season. Graduate seniors Nate Laszewski (13.7 points per game), Dane Goodwin (11.3), Marcus Hammond (9.9) and Trey Wertz (8.4) have all exhausted their eligibility. Graduate senior Cormac Ryan (12.3) should have a sixth season of eligibility remaining, but he's made no indication that he plans to return to Notre Dame. And freshman JJ Starling (11.2) has already committed to Syracuse after entering the transfer portal on the first day he could do so. Two other players from last year's Notre Dame roster entered the transfer portal last week: graduate senior guard Robby Carmody, who played in just seven games the past three seasons due to injury, and freshman forward Dom Campbell, who scored seven points in 10 appearances under Brey. Both could opt to return to Notre Dame if Shrewsberry invites them back. Otherwise Shrewsberry will be left, for now, with four returning scholarship players — juniors Matt Zona and Tony Sanders Jr., sophomore J.R. Konieczny and freshman Ven-Allen Lubin — and one incoming freshman still signed with the Irish, three-star point guard Markus Burton. A pair of former Notre Dame signees — three-star shooting guards Parker Friedrichsen and Brady Dunlap — were released from their letters-of-intent after Brey announced in January he was stepping down following the season. Friedrichsen has since committed to Wake Forest. Dunlap has not settled on a new destination and could revisit the Irish under Shrewsberry. Zona, Zanders, Konieczny and/or Lubin could all test the transfer portal market as well depending on how they see themselves fitting in Shrewsberry's program. Fortunately for Notre Dame, Shrewsberry knows a bit about roster construction and management in the transfer portal era. Before Shrewsberry coached his first game for Penn State in the 2021-22 season, half of the team's eight-man rotation, including the top two scorers, left via the transfer portal. But Shrewsberry managed to convince two other players who entered the portal that offseason to stick with Penn State. One of those was Seth Lundy, who became the team's No. 2 scorer in each of Shrewsberry's two seasons. Penn State's leading scorer the past two seasons, Jalen Pickett, joined the Nittany Lions after being recruited by Shrewsberry as a Siena transfer portal entry. He improved his scoring average from 13.3 points per game in 2021-22 to 17.7 this past season in which Penn State (23-14) made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. When second-team All-America honors came Pickett's way earlier this month, he became Penn State's first All-American since 1955. Penn State's third- and fourth-leading scorers this past season were also transfer portal additions: Andrew Funk (Bucknell) and Camren Wynter (Drexel). Both came to Penn State in the previous offseason as graduate transfers.

