Penn State drops to 12-14 overall and 6-9 in Big Ten play, while Nebraska improves to 18-8 overall and 8-7 during conference play.

The Penn State Nittany Lions suffered a lopsided defeat at the hands of Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, falling 68-49 in Pinnacle Bank Arena. A second half surge lifted the Huskers over the Nittany Lions, handing Mike Rhoades' group its third consecutive defeat.

A slow shooting start by the Huskers went unpunished as the Nittany Lions also struggled on the offensive end of the floor throughout the first half.

As a team, Penn State shot just 30.8% from the floor and had a forgettable 2-12 clip from three-point range. The tandem of D'Marco Dunn and Zach Hicks helped keep the offense afloat in the first half, as Hicks scored 11 points on 4-7 shooting and Dunn chipped in with nine points on 3-8 shooting. The rest of the team combined to shoot just 1-11 for two points.

Dunn and Hicks continued to show promise with Kanye Clary missing Saturday's matchup, who has been in and out of the lineup since his injury suffered against Minnesota in late January.

Nebraska was a touch better in the shooting department, connecting on a 38% clip in the first half, but the typically strong three-point shooting squad was only 2-12 from beyond the arc.

The Huskers wound up taking a 28-22 lead into halftime after the defensive battle in the first 20 minutes of game action.

The second half saw Nebraska pick up the pace and leave the Nittany Lions in the dust, however. A balanced Huskers attack got out to a 10-2 run out of the break, taking a 38-24 lead at the 16:43 mark of the second half.

After a brief 4-0 run by Penn State, the Huskers took complete control with another surge. A 15-3 run gave Fred Hoiberg's group a 53-31 lead, which turned out to be its largest of the afternoon, with just under nine minutes to play.

The sharpshooting Keisei Tominaga helped guide the Huskers' second half outburst, scoring 12 points while Juwan Gary and Rienk Mast both had six points apiece. Nebraska saw an uptick in output, shooting 50% from the field while outscoring the Nittany Lions 40-27 in the final 20 minutes of play.

After a strong start to Saturday's game, D'Marco Dunn and Zach Hicks went cold in the second half, combining for two points on 1-10 shooting from the field.

Ace Baldwin did have a bounce back half after being held scoreless prior to halftime, scoring 10 points on an efficient 4-6 clip. Sophomore guard Jameel Brown also came on strong in the second half with seven points.

Mike Rhoades and company had its lowest point total of the season in Saturday's loss, mustering only 49 points, with the previous low being 61 in the win over Rutgers at the end of January.