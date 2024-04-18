Mike Rhoades and the Penn State men's basketball program have added another piece to their roster for the 2024-25 season. On Thursday, Nebraska transfer wing

Eli Rice announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via his Instagram account.

Rice's commitment comes just a few days after the Tennessee native took a visit to Happy Valley.

He joins Xavier big man Kachi Nzeh and Northern Illinois power forward Yanic Konan Neiderhauser as transfer portal players to commit to the Nittany Lions this offseason.