Nebraska transfer wing Eli Rice commits to Penn State
Mike Rhoades and the Penn State men's basketball program have added another piece to their roster for the 2024-25 season. On Thursday, Nebraska transfer wing
Eli Rice announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via his Instagram account.
Rice's commitment comes just a few days after the Tennessee native took a visit to Happy Valley.
He joins Xavier big man Kachi Nzeh and Northern Illinois power forward Yanic Konan Neiderhauser as transfer portal players to commit to the Nittany Lions this offseason.
Rice in his freshman season for Nebraska this past season averaged 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists across 17 games played. He shot 41.3% from the field for the season, making 19-of-46 attempts including 10-of-27 from three-point range, a 37.0% shooting percentage.
Mike Rhoades and Rice had previous familiarity as Rhoades and his staff at VCU originally recruited Rice during the 2023 recruiting cycle. He would ultimately commit to the Cornhuskers over offers from Georgetown, Murray State, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Southeast Missouri State, and St. Bonaventure.
Rice will have three years of eligibility remaining to play with the Nittany Lions.
