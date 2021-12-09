Nelson And Bacchetta excited to finally take Penn State Official Visit

All things considered, it has been a relatively quiet December thus far for the Penn State Football Recruiting Department. With a majority of their class secured already and most official visits taken either in the summer or during the season, the recruiting department has been in chill mode as Coach Franklin and his designated full time assistants travel around the country visiting with prospects at school and in their homes.

I'm kidding of course, there is no relaxing when recruiting in December, at least not until the evening of December 15th. With that said, Penn State does have a majority of their official visits out of the way but will in fact welcome plenty of prospects to campus this weekend for an unofficial visit. They will also have two of their commits finally in Happy Valley for official visits. Offensive Line commit JB Nelson and specialist Alex Bacchetta will finally get their chance to officially visit Penn State University.