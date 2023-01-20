Penn State will host Notre Dame in their first game in Pegula in 2023.

Notre Dame sits at 18th in PairWise, and Penn State sits in third. The Fighting Irish are no walkover for the Nittany Lions as they are 5-7-2 in the conference beating Ohio State and Michigan once and splitting against Penn State in South Bend.

The Nittany Lions' last three games were on the road with hopes that the Roar Zone will bring the energy and get them back in the win column.

“We have the best student section in the country, and it's already as electric as it is, so stepped up in the wear white game, I think it's going to be insane,” Jarod Crespo said.

Notre Dame is coming off a tie and a loss against Minnesota, as the Nittany Lions are coming off of a tie and a loss versus Michigan State.

“We allowed very little plays to change the momentum.” Guy Gadowsky said.

Notre Dame didn't trail during its first game of the weekend but was shutout in its second game 3-0. Penn State didn't trail at any point in the weekend.

“We're really striving hard for consistency right now because we let it slip late in a period or we just are not dialed in for the whole 60 minutes, that's our challenge.” Gadowsky said.