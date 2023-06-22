Commitment season is here and the recruiting trail is buzzing with rumors, news and announcements from players about where they'll play at the next level. After checking with sources from around the country, here are seven new FutureCast prediction for some of the top prospects in the East Region.

Georgia has been the school that Jones has had his eye on for a very long time. A trip to Florida for an official visit earlier this month made a strong impact on him but returning to Athens for his official visit last weekend has the Bulldogs in a great spot. On top of that, Jones will be back in town this week with his high school team for a 7-on-7 tournament.

Duke, Wisconsin, and Stanford have intrigued Umeh throughout this process but Penn State has the momentum after his official visit. The Canadian defensive lineman, who is playing out the rest of his high school career at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut, has been to the Penn State campus more than any other school. It seems like the Nittany Lions are in line for Umeh's commitment as long as Stanford doesn't pull ahead during his official visit this coming weekend.

Agard‘s recruitment is scheduled to come to an end on July 1, his birthday, and it seems like Wisconsin is in the best position right now. Clemson, Penn State and a few other schools have had momentum at various times throughout the process but Wisconsin seems like it has the most staying power with him. He really liked his most recent visit to the Madison campus.

Daniels is ready to announce his commitment on July 4 and it seems like Georgia is in the best position to land the massive offensive tackle. Rutgers, Texas and Florida State have been very involved in his recruitment, but canceling his visit to Texas for the upcoming weekend seems like a telltale sign that he’s made his mind up. Georgia has prioritized him of late so the Bulldogs get my FutureCast for now.

Brown's recruitment appears to be nearing its end and the race is coming down to Penn State and Rutgers. A previously scheduled official visit to Georgia for the upcoming weekend is unlikely to occur, which means Brown has likely made up his mind. With Penn State being the most recent visit, my FutureCast goes to the Nittany Lions.

I’ve gone back-and-forth between Michigan and Penn State for Palepale, but it seems like the Nittany Lions are going to end up with the in-state defensive lineman. His connections to the school and the coaching staff appear too much for Michigan to overcome and the distance from home could be a big factor as well. Palepale hasn’t spoken much about his recruitment but there’s a growing sense that Penn State will eventually land his commitment.

