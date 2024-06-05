New Jersey OL Malachi Goodman discusses Penn State official visit
Over the weekend, one of the region's best offensive linemen, Malachi Goodman made his way to Happy Valley for his second official visit. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive tackle is one of Penn State's top remaining offensive line targets and among the top priorites on campus.
On Monday, Happy Valley Insider was able to catch up with Goodman to discuss his trip to Happy Valley.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news