New job posting shows Penn State Wrestling looking for new Director of Ops

It is currently unknown whether or not current Director of Ops Adam Lynch will transition into a new role or move from the program following the season. Lynch has spent the past 10 years with the program and as some of you recall is a former member of the 2011 Nittany Lions team that won both the Big Ten and NCAA Championships.

According to the the university's open jobs page, Penn State has posted a new job opening today for Director of Operations for the wrestling program.

The job posting reads as the following....

"Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division 1 and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking a Director of Operations for the Wrestling program under the general supervision of the Head Coach. The overall objective of this non-coaching position is to provide support to the coaches allowing them to focus mainly on coaching, the athletes, recruiting, and competition. This position provides support by coordinating the operational and other aspects of the Wrestling Program through the responsibilities including, but not limited to, those listed below:

Day to day operations of running a NCAA Championship Team

Organizing, planning, coordinating, and executing all aspects of recruiting visits

Help guide incoming committed athletes through the admissions process

Organizing, planning, coordinating, and executing year-long travel plans with Anthony Travel, Bus Companies, etc.

Allow the team/coaches to focus on wrestling and competing by taking care of the team on road trips (travel and hotel arrangements, practice arrangements, laundry, recovery nutrition, tickets, directions, etc.)

Assist in events management and be an ambassador for the teams needs for home events

Act as a liaison to conference and other departments within Penn State Athletics including the Office of Compliance and the Morgan Academic Center

Complete necessary waivers and workflows in ARMS for Athletics Compliance

Communicate with incoming teams on practice and competition arrangements

Oversee managers

Assist in managing apparel and equipment

Assist in coordinating and executing summer camps

Day-to-day communication to team and staff via Groupme"