 New Rivals250 released, featuring a loaded Pennsylvania class
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-10 07:10:00 -0600') }} football

New Rivals250 released, featuring a loaded Pennsylvania class

Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

The Rivals network released its initial top 250 prospects for the 2024 class. At first glance, it's easy to see that the state of Pennsylvania is loaded with talent. There are currently twelve prospects in the Rivals250 for the 2024 class.

In 2022 the state finished with six prospects on the top 250 list, and there are six prospects currently on the list for 2023 class.

It is certainly good news for Penn State anytime the state is loaded with talent and 2024 obviously appears to be on track to be one of the best years for the Nittany Lions to dominate the state. Penn State has offered every prospect on the list, so let's take a look at where each prospect came in and how things are trending with Penn State.

