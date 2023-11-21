As the Penn State football program prepares for the Michigan State Spartans, media members were able to witness an open portion of practice late Tuesday afternoon, once again.

-- The defense continued to work on their footwork and physicality, they also competed in one on one drills against one another and the defense as a whole moved pretty fast despite it being very late in the season.

-- Obviously still a lot of uncertainty with quarterback Drew Allar's status, but the offense was able to practice a lot of different things and he was just about full go as you could. However he did miss the one drill where the QBs where throwing to the wide receiver group. He also appeared to be stretching out his arm quite a bit at time, but was able to throw the ball on several occasions without issue.

-- The running backs were on their own for a while but all groups of offense were practicing ball security. They also worked on stiff arms and trucking versus pads and sleds.

-- The tight ends and receivers were practicing route running and catching balls from the quarterbacks most of the time.

-- James Franklin was very vocal today when he was working with the offense and very direct and instructive with the players.