The rising junior tailback announced the opt-in with an official EA College Football 25 graphic on Instagram on Thursday.

Penn State Nittany Lions star running back Nicholas Singleton is the first Penn State Nittany Lion to opt into EA Sports College Football 25.

Other notable names that have already announced that they opted into the game include Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, and Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke.

EA Sports College Football 25 is expected to have over 11,000 players across all 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Players who opt in will receive $600 for their involvement as well as a free copy of the game, a $70 value.



Singleton this past fall finished his second season as a Nittany Lion totaling 171 rushing attempts for 752 yards and eight touchdowns on top of 26 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, Singleton has 364 total touches for 2,206 yards and 23 total touchdowns.

