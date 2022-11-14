Nick Singleton earned his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor for totaling 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns over 11 carries against the Terrapins. He now has totaled 801 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

"I think whenever you have people whether it's at wideout or running back or tight end or whatever it is on the offside of the ball that scares people, it impacts the defense and it impacts the defensive coordinator," Penn State head coach James Franklin said on the impact of having Singleton as part of the offense this season. "Because they know you make a mistake and it could go for 50, it could go for 60 at any point and that has really helped our offense this year. I really believe that"