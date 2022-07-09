NIL Valuations For The 2023 Penn State Recruiting Class
The landscape of college football has changed forever, with the proliferation of NIL. Understanding these athletes' potential value is an essential part of the recruiting process. Potential prospects come with two types of values.
A Booster Value; this is a value that a prospect is worth to the Boosters or a collective of the college to retain the top talent. The second value is a Street Value; this is a more realistic number that a given player can generate from a third-party business (Pizza Shops, Chiropractors, Diners, etc). Third-party businesses can now leverage prospects' social media following as a creative marketing tool.
Understanding where Penn State stacks up with their current recruiting class will help us understand how much the business community in/around the school. Will have to generate to stay competitive when recruiting top prospects.
Social Media Following: 26,000 Followers (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok)
Booster Value: 40k || Street Value: 20.8k
Social Media Following: 8800 Followers
Booster Value: 192k || Street Value: 20k
Social Media Following: 6100 Followers
Booster Value: 125k || Street Value: 15K
Social Media Following: 6400 Followers
Booster Value: 25k || Street Value: 10k
Social Media Following: 9000 Followers
Booster Value: 25k || Street Value: 7.2k
Social Media Following: 7200 Followers
Booster Value: 24k || Street Value: 5.7k
Social Media Following: 4600 Followers
Booster Value: 139k || Street Value:5k
Social Media Following: 5100 Followers
Booster Value: 20k Street Value:4k
Social Media Following: 5000 Followers
Booster Value: 20k || Street Value: 4k
Social Media Following: 4000 Followers
Booster Value: 21k || Street Value:3.2k
Social Media Following: 3400 Followers
Booster Value: 20k || Street Value: 2.7k
Social Media Following: 3500 Followers
Booster Value: 12k ||| Street Value: 2.8k
Social Media Following: 1600 Followers
Booster Value: 12.5k || Street Value: 1.5k
Social Media Following: 2000 Followers
Booster Value: 6k || Street Value: 1.6k
