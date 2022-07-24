NIL Valuations For The 2023 Penn State Recruiting Class

The landscape of college football has changed forever, with the proliferation of NIL. Understanding these athletes' potential value is an essential part of the recruiting process. Potential prospects come with two types of values.

A Booster Value; this is a value that a prospect is worth to the Boosters or a collective of the college to retain the top talent. The second value is a Street Value; this is a more realistic number that a given player can generate from a third-party business (Pizza Shops, Chiropractors, Diners, etc). Third-party businesses can now leverage prospects' social media following as a creative marketing tool.

Understanding where Penn State stacks up with their current recruiting class will help us understand how much the business community in/around the school. Will have to generate to stay competitive when recruiting top prospects.