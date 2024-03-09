Nine Nittany Lions advance to Big Ten Semifinals
It was a successful first session for the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Big Ten Championships on Saturday afternoon.
As the dust settles, nine Nittany Lions have moved onto the Big Ten semifinals with only Carter Starocci who injury defaulted in the quarterfinals as the only Nittany Lion to not move on. All nine semifinal bouts are set to take place on Saturday evening.
Moving onto semifinals are the following; Braeden Davis (125), Aaron Nagoa (133), Beau Bartless (141), Tyler Kasak (149), Levi Haines (157), Mitchell Mesnbrink (165), Bernie Traux (184), Aaron Brooks (197), and Greg Kerkvliet (285).
The Nittany Lions also lead the Big Ten team standings after the first session on Saturday with 83.5 points, a 13-point advantage over Michigan who sits at No. 2 with 70.5 points. Iowa is in the third spot heading into the second session on Saturday with 57.
|WT
|PSU
|OPPONENT
|
125
|
#9 Braeden Davis
|
#16 Micahel DeAugstino (Michigan)
|
133
|
#11 Aaron Nagoa
|
#5 Dylan Ragusin (Michigan)
|
141
|
#1 Beau Bartlett
|
#10 Segio Lemley (Michigan)
|
149
|
#9 Tyler Kasak
|
#1 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska)
|
157
|
#1 Levi Haines
|
#5 Jared Franek (Iowa)
|
165
|
#5 Mitchell Mesnebrink
|
#6 Mikey Caliendo (Iowa)
|
184
|
#6 Bernie Traux
|
#3 Lenny Pinto (Nebraska)
|
197
|
#1 Aaron Brooks
|
#13 Silas Allred (Nebraska)
|
285
|
#1 Greg Kerkvliet
|
#12 Yaraslau Slavikouski (Rutgers)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board