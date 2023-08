Every week, Happy Valley Insider presents the latest recruiting rumors and information in our weekly NitBits. Today, we have an update on a 2025 RB target visiting, a potential flip candidate down the road, and give our early picks for Penn State or The Field in some key 2025 in-state recruiting battles. All that and more in today's latest NitBits .

Recently, Aliquippa (PA) four-star running back Tiqwai Hayes told Happy Valley Insider that he'll be in town for the Nittany Lions' season opener this upcoming Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Hayes has been to Happy Valley a handful of times in his recruitment while also holding offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and West Virginia.

We'll have more on Hayes's recruitment in our Penn State vs. The Field portion of today's NitBits.