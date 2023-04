On Saturday, Penn State picked up a commitment from three-star cornerback Jon Mitchell out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville (FL). The 6-foot-1 defensive back is Penn State's first commitment out of the Sunshine State in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as they continue to build a pipeline within Florida.

Since the 2020 recruiting class, the Nittany Lions have landed seven commitments from Florida including two in the 2023 recruiting cycle in Elliott Washington and King Mack. Not to mention transfer wide receiver Malick McClain was an IMG Academy product before his time at Florida State.

That being said, while Mitchell is the first prospect from Florida to commit to the Nittany Lions the cycle, it surely doesn't look like it will be the last.