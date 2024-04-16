Miami, Pitt and Louisville will be three programs to watch, especially the Hurricanes since Adirika is from South Florida but Penn State could now be the team to beat. The Miami (Fla.) Central four-star defensive end was in Happy Valley over the weekend and he loved how involved the fans were in the spring game and how the coaches talked about developing him as a player and a person. The Nittany Lions “definitely stand out” now in his recruitment. - Adam Gorney (iRivals national recruiting analyst)