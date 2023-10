The Penn State Nittany Lions took a tough gut punch on Sunday night when California JUCO DB Sione Laulea committed to the Oregon Ducks over the Nittany Lions. It's a major recruiting loss for the Nittany Lions, there's no way to put it nicely. This was a recruitment they wanted badly and one they almost had.

Below, we go over Laulea's recruitment and his commitment to Oregon, we also look at potential flip candidates for the Nittany Lions and more.